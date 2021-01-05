The big news: UK PM calls off India visit amid spread of new virus strain, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Union health secretary said vaccine could be rolled out from January 13, and protesting farmers postponed their tractor march to January 7.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UK PM Boris Johnson cancels visit to India for Republic Day amid rising coronavirus crisis: Reports had earlier suggested that the prime minister’s trip may not take place as a new strain of the coronavirus was detected in Britain.
- First coronavirus vaccine shots likely on January 13, but final call by Centre, says health secretary: Both Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech pledged smooth rollout of coronavirus vaccine a day after public spat. Meanwhile, Adar Poonawalla said that the drug firm is permitted to export its vaccine.
- Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7: Protesting farmer unions on Tuesday deferred their tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast. The talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers failed to break the impasse on Monday as the two sides stuck to their stand.
- West Bengal minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla quits from his post, to continue as TMC legislator: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Shukla wanted to focus on sports.
- Modi inaugurates Kochi-Mangaluru gas pipeline, says will help in Kerala, Karnataka’s economic growth: The prime minister said India’s has been focusing on a gas-based economy, and a lot of work has been done on ‘One Nation, One Grid’.
- HC issues notices to Punjab government, Centre after vandalism on Jio mobile towers: Reliance had filed a plea against damage to its infrastructure, allegedly by supporters of the farmers’ agitation.
- FIR against Sohail, Arbaaz Khan for allegedly violating Covid-19 quarantine protocols: They had flouted norms on institutional quarantine after returning from the UAE on December 25, and went to their home instead.
- Pakistan SC orders restoration of temple vandalised in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within two weeks: The temple was set on fire by a mob incited by a local cleric on December 30.
- Families demand inquiry into Lawaypora gunfight, ask for bodies of three killed as police release videos: The families of the three killed also demanded that their bodies should be returned to them for burial.
- Saudi Arabia to reopen air, land, sea borders with Qatar, ending years-long blockade: The development came a day before Saudi Arabia is expected to host a yearly summit of Persian Gulf states.