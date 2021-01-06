Coronavirus: India’s toll crosses 1.5 lakh, Centre allows limited resumption of flights to UK
The World Health Organization said the mutant coronavirus strain found in the UK has been detected in 40 other countries or territories.
India registered 18,088 new cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 1,03,74,932. The new cases are 10.46% higher than Tuesday’s count. The country’s toll rose by 264 to 1,50,114. India’s active cases stood at 2,27,546, while the recoveries reached 99,97,272.
Meanwhile, the Centre allowed the limited resumption of flights to the United Kingdom from Wednesday. The services were suspended due to concerns about the spread of the new virus strain.
The World Health Organization said the mutant coronavirus strain found in the UK has been detected in 40 other countries or territories. A new strain has also been detected in South Africa.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 8.63 crore people and killed over 18.67 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.84 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
10.20 am: The United States on Wednesday registers a record 3,936 deaths in 24 hours, AFP reports, citing the Johns Hopkins University.
10.19 am: India registers 13 more cases of the UK coronavirus strain, taking the total to 71, Hindustan Times reports.
10.15 am: The World Health Organization recommends getting two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within 21-28 days, according to Reuters.
Also read: Coronavirus: Pfizer-BioNTech warn against plans to delay second shot of vaccine
10.12 am: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says China has not yet authorised the visit of an expert team to study the origin of the coronavirus, Reuters reports. He adds that he is “very disappointed” with the country.
10.07 am: Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava says that amid a pandemic, emergency-use approval of vaccines is considered based on safety and immunogenicity data, while phase-three trials go on, PTI reports. His remark comes amid a row over clearance to Bharat Biotech’s vaccine without phase-three trial data.
10.03 am: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria says it is important to get both doses of the vaccine in order to develop better immunity against the coronavirus, PTI reports, He adds that protective levels of antibodies develop two weeks the administration of the second dose. Guleria also says that vaccination will be voluntary.
9.59 am: Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says the government is making arrangements to vaccinate Hajj pilgrims, ANI reports. Devotees can submit their forms for the 2021 pilgrimage by January 10.
9.28 am: The health ministry clarifies that it has not banned the export of any coronavirus vaccine, PTI reports.
9.20 am: India registers 18,088 new cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 1,03,74,932. The new cases are 10.46% higher than Tuesday’s count. The country’s toll rises by 264 to 1,50,114. The country’s active cases stand at 2,27,546, while the recoveries reach 99,97,272.
9.16 am: The Centre allows limited resumption of flights to the United Kingdom from Wednesday, ANI reports. Some flights from the UK will start from January 8.
“We took a decision on limited resumption of civil aviation traffic between India and the United Kingdom based on an assessment of facts as available with our medical professionals,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tells the news agency. The minister also says that the total number of flights to UK has been reduced from 60 per week to 30.
He adds: “We decided that RT-PCR test which was done 72 hours ahead of travelling was not enough. So, we made it compulsory to test again on arrival. We will review the situation if any steps have to be taken.”
9.08 am: The World Health Organization says the mutant coronavirus strain found in the UK has been detected in 40 other countries/ territories, ANI reports.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- India registered 16,375 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall count to 1,03,56,844. This was the lowest daily rise in new cases in over six months. India’s toll rose by 201 to 1,49,850. The country’s active cases stood at 2,31,036, below 3 lakh for 15 days, while the recoveries reached 99,75,958. India’s count of the United Kingdom variant cases rose to 58.
- The Union health ministry said it would be ready to roll out coronavirus vaccines within 10 days from the date of emergency-use authorisation, based on feedback from the dry run.
- United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to India scheduled for January 26 amid sharp rise in cases in his country. England will go under a complete lockdown from Wednesday.
- Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute promised a smooth rollout the vaccines in India. This came a day after Serum Institute’s chief Adar Poonawalla, without naming Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shot, said that all vaccines apart from those of Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca were “just like water”.
- American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech warned that they have no evidence to suggest that their jointly developed coronavirus vaccine would protect against the infection if the booster shot was administered later than 21 days, which was tested in trials.