Hundreds of supporters of outgoing United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday stormed the Capitol complex in Washington DC, and clashed with the police as members of the Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential elections, CNN reported. A woman was shot dead inside the Capitol.

Videos on social media showed the mob shattering the Capitol’s windows and entering the building. One of the rioters even went and sat in the well of the Senate.

Trump supporters smashed through windows and climbed into the Capitol building as lawmakers convened to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump https://t.co/wjBzic8laT pic.twitter.com/nrYKvrDYAF — TIME (@TIME) January 7, 2021

Police in riot gear tried to secure the building with barricades, while the lawmakers put on gas masks and crouched under their desks, AP reported. The National Guard was also deployed to control the spiraling situation in Washington.

The breach prompted the police to evacuate the floor of the House. The protestors were heard banging on the doors of the House just moments before the evacuation began, according to CNN.

In one video, the rioters were also seen attacking the media and smashing their cameras and other equipment to the ground.

Trump supporters moved in and attacked a media section near the Capitol Building and are trashing their cameras and equipment ⁦@WTOP⁩ pic.twitter.com/N6ov5a3pCu — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) January 6, 2021

Trump had encouraged his supporters to stage protests, hours before the storming of the Capitol. He even promised to join them. “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol,” he was quoted as saying by CNN at a rally. “And we’re gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. And we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong.”

Meanwhile, Twitter and Facebook temporarily locked Trump’s accounts for the violation of their policies. Three of his tweets were removed. “As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” the microblogging site said.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Twitter blocked Trump’s account for 12 hours, while Facebook stopped him from posting for 24 hours, according to Reuters.

Biden and several other American leaders spoke out against the violence. The president-elect said that the breach of the US Capitol was “an assault on the rule of law like few times we’ve ever seen it”, according to The New York Times. He asked Trump to hold a televised address and “demand an end to this siege”.