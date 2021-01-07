Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from across the world on Wednesday expressed shock at the violence at the United States Capitol building in Washington DC, which was instigated by hundreds of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

The mob stormed the Capitol building as the US Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The lawmakers had to be evacuated as the rampaging rioters broke windows, tore flags and even reached the Senate chamber. A woman was shot dead inside the building.

Modi said that he was distressed to see rioting and violence in US’ capital city. “Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue,” he tweeted. “The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.”

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the incident a “disgrace”. “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” Johnson said in a tweet.

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the people of his country were “deeply saddened and distressed” by the events in the US. “Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people” he added. “Democracy in the US must be upheld – and it will be.”

Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 6, 2021

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas criticised Trump for the violence. “The enemies of democracy will be happy to see these incredible pictures from Washington DC,” the minister said. “Riotous words turn into violent acts, on the steps of the Reichstag, and now in the Capitol. The disdain for democratic institutions is devastating,”

Maas added: “Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling democracy.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was saddened by the violence. “In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law,” Guterres said in a statement.

American leaders, meanwhile, called the incident an “assault” on democracy. “At this hour, our democracy’s under an unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,” Biden was quoted as saying by The New York Times. “An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself.”

Former US President Barack Obama blamed Trump for the violence. For months, the outgoing US president has been trying to overturn Biden’s victory and promote conspiracy theories about election violence.

“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation,” Obama said in a statement. “But we’d be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise.”

Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021

Obama, however, praised Republican leaders for speaking out against Trump. “I’ve been heartened to see many members of the President’s party speak up forcefully today,” he said. “Their voices add to the examples of Republican state and local election officials in states like Georgia who’ve refused to be intimidated and have discharged their duties honorably.”