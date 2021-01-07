Coronavirus: India registers over 20,000 new cases, recoveries cross 1-crore mark
After Pfizer, the European Union authorised the coronavirus vaccine developed by US drug company Moderna.
India registered 20,346 new cases on Thursday morning, taking its tally to 1,03,95,279. The new cases are about 12% higher than Wednesday’s count. The country’s toll rose by 222 to 1,50,336. India’s active cases stood at 2,28,083, while the recoveries reached 1,00,16,859.
The Centre on Wednesday said that a second dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination programme will be conducted in nearly all districts of the country on January 8. Meanwhile, central teams will be sent to Kerala to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 8.71 crore people and killed over 18.82 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.87 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
10.04 am: The European Union authorises the coronavirus vaccine developed by US drug company Moderna, reports AFP. The Moderna vaccine is the second to be approved by the European Medicines Agency after the one developed by Pfizer.
9.59 am: Britain registers 1,041 fatalities from the coronavirus, the first time the daily death count has topped 1,000 since April.
- India registered 18,088 new cases on Wednesday morning, taking its tally to 1,03,74,932. The new cases are 10.46% higher than Tuesday’s count. The country’s toll rose by 264 to 1,50,114. India’s active cases stood at 2,27,546, while the recoveries reached 99,97,272.
- India on Wednesday reported 15 new cases of the new variant of the coronavirus, first discovered in the United Kingdom, pushing the tally to 73, the health ministry said.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs told the Tamil Nadu government to rescind the order permitting cinema halls in the state to operate with 100% seating capacity. The ministry said that it diluted the Centre’s December 28 order.
- Beijing on Wednesday said that delays to the mission by World Health Organization experts to visit China to investigate the origins of the coronavirus were “not just a visa issue,” and that talks were underway to fix a specific time.
