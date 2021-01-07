Farm law protests: Farmers begin tractor rally near Delhi, security tightened
The police have asked people to avoid the Western Peripheral Expressway.
Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agricultural laws began a tractor rally on Wednesday morning on the Western Peripheral Expressway that starts at Ghaziabad and end in Noida. They will then return on the same route. The police have asked people to avoid this expressway. Security along the stretch was also tightened.
The tractor rally is being organised by Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella of 40 farmer unions. The tractor rally was planned for Tuesday. However, bad weather forced the farmers to defer the rally by a day.
The seventh round of talks on agriculture laws between farmers and the Centre on Monday had ended in a deadlock, with the two sides agreeing to meet again at 2 pm on January 8.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping out on roads around the capital, New Delhi, for over 40 days, braving bitter cold and continuous rain over the last few days. They insist that the government withdraw the laws and guarantee a minimum support price for their produce.
Live updates
11.47 am: The tractor march begins from different points – Singhu to Tikri Border, Tikri to Kundli, Ghazipur to Palwal and Rewasan to Palwal – according to PTI.
11.44 am: Bharati Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh says farmers took out the rally with over 3,500 tractors and trolleys, PTI reports.
11.34 am: The farmers’ tractor rally is meant to be a rehearsal for the one they are planning to hold on Republic Day if the Centre doesn’t meet their demands, The Hindu reports.
11.26 am: Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh National President Shiv Kumar Kakka says the farmers will proceed towards the Singhu border from Palwal, ANI reports.
11.24 am: Here are some visuals of the farmers’ tractor rally in Haryana’s Palwal city.
10.45 am: Visuals from the border areas.
10.42 am: Farmers change plans and will now take out tractor rally till Noida and return to Ghazipur, reports ANI.
10.40 am: Protesting farmer unions dub the cancellation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India a “political win” for them and a “diplomatic defeat” for the government. They assert that their agitation has been receiving global support.
Johnson was scheduled to attend the Republic Day celebrations in India.
“The cancellation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s India visit is a political win for farmers and a diplomatic defeat for the Modi government...political and social organisations across the world have been supporting the agitation,” Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the protesting farmer unions, says in a statement in Hindi.
10.39 am: Security tightened at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) toll plaza ahead of farmers’ tractor rally.
10.38 am: The Delhi Traffic Police have been tweeting updates on which roads to avoid.
10.33 am: Those coming from Sirsa side and Beel Akbarpur towards Sonipat won’t be allowed to get on the expressway from 2 pm to 5 pm, the police said.
10.32 am: There will be diversions at several points on Eastern Peripheral Expressway today. Police in Gautam Buddh Nagar near Delhi have said vehicles won’t be allowed to get on the expressway from Beel Akbarpur and Sirsa towards Palwal from 12 noon to 3 pm.
10.20 am: Union minister Piyush Goyal says he is positive about the ongoing discussions with farmer unions, reports PTI. “There are always different points of view to look at things,” he adds. “No good work is easy and difficulties always come. Problems arise in everything, but it all depends on how we see things and how we deal with them. It is all about the point of view.”
