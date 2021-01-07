Hundreds of supporters of outgoing United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday stormed the Capitol complex in Washington DC, and clashed with the police as members of the Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential elections.

A woman was shot dead inside the Capitol, while three people died in medical emergencies, the Washington DC police have said. As many as 52 people have been arrested so far. Videos on social media showed the mob shattering the Capitol’s windows and entering the building. One of the rioters even went and sat in the well of the Senate.

Follow the live updates here

Here are some of the visuals:

Police personnel at the Senate door after supporters of President Donald Trump breached security at the US Capitol. [Credit: Mike Theiler/Reuters]

Damage inside the US Capitol building early on Thursday in Washington, DC, after supporters of US President Donald Trump breached security and entered the building during a session of Congress. [Credit: Olivier Douliery/AFP]

Pro-Trump protestors clash with Capitol police during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results in Washington. [Credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Supporters of President Trump climb the walls of the Capitol Building, and more scenes as the siege unfolded: https://t.co/EDRz3jF3o3 📷 Stephanie Keith pic.twitter.com/amLOMBwNnR — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) January 6, 2021

A protestor reacts after getting pepper sprayed during clashes with the Capitol police in Washington DC. [Credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Black-clad security forces patrol the halls of the Senate. [Credit: Mike Theiler/Reuters]

A pro-Trump protestor gestures as they clash with Capitol police in Washington. [Credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Damage inside the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the building during a session of Congress. [Credit: Olivier Douliery/AFP]

Pro-Trump protestors clash with Capitol police during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results in Washington DC. [Credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Pro-Trump protesters wave banners during clashes with Capitol police in Washington DC. [Credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi observes silence as Congress reconvened after the violence. [Credit: Amanda Voisard/Pool/REUTERS]

Police officers clear the US Capitol Building with tear gas as supporters of Trump gather outside. [Credit: Leah Millis/Reuters]