The United States Congress on Wednesday formally certified Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, reported CNN. Republican Vice President Mike Pence certified the Electoral College count of 306 voters in favour of Biden against 232 in support of outgoing President Donald Trump.

The tally was confirmed after a joint session of the House and Senate. The Senate and the House rejected objections to Georgia and Pennsylvania’s electoral victory for Biden. The objections to Arizona, Nevada and Michigan’s electoral votes were also turned down.

However, before the House could convene to certify the results of the 2020 presidential elections, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol complex in Washington DC, and clashed with the police. Videos on social media showed the mob shattering the Capitol’s windows and entering the building. One of the rioters even went and sat in the well of the Senate.

A woman was shot dead inside the Capitol, while three people died in medical emergencies, the Washington DC police said. As many as 52 people have been arrested so far.

After Biden’s victory was certified, Trump said the decision “represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history”. He, however, pledged an “orderly transition” of power on January 20. “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” he said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Trump, however, reiterated his claims about false votes. “I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted,” he added. “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.”

