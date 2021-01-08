The big news: Eighth round of Centre-farmer talks fail to end impasse, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi mandated 14-day institutional, home quarantine for UK passengers, and an alleged Mumbai attack mastermind was sentenced in Pakistan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No resolution yet between farmers and Centre, next meeting on January 15: Border crossing points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to Delhi remained shut on Friday.
- Delhi orders 7-day mandatory institutional quarantine for passengers arriving from UK: Those testing negative for the coronavirus will undergo institutional quarantine for the first week, followed by home quarantine for another seven days. Meanwhile, India’s count of UK mutant virus cases rose to 82.
- Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, alleged Mumbai attack mastermind, sentenced to five years’ jail in Pakistan: The senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was sentenced under charges of terror-financing.
- Coronavirus vaccine to be available ‘in next few days’, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: A countrywide dry run of the vaccination was conducted in 737 districts on Friday.
- Kangana Ranaut, her sister record statement before police in sedition case: The actor also uploaded a video saying that she was being targeted for expressing her views.
- Opposition boycotts Kerala Assembly session, protest against CM and Speaker’s ‘corruption links’: The Opposition had moved a statutory resolution under Article 179 to remove the Speaker from his office on charges of lowering the esteem of the House.
- Nirav Modi’s defence team points to depression, risk of suicide to block his extradition to India: The same matters were the main grounds on which the court had on Monday blocked the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.
- US to prioritise salary, skills in modified H-1B visa selection procedure: H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows American companies to employ foreign workers in occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
- Toll rises to 5 in US Capitol violence as police officer dies; spate of resignations continue: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took exception to people comparing the US to a ‘banana republic’.
- Iraqi court issues arrest warrant for Donald Trump for killing of paramilitary leader: Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Iraqi deputy head of a militia group, was killed in an airstrike along with Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in January last year.