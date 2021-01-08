United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that he will not attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” the president tweeted. Trump gave no reason as to why he would not attend the ceremony. Since 1869, no outgoing president has missed the inauguration of the incoming leader, a ceremony which symbolises the transition of power, according to AFP. Biden is set to become the president on January 20.

In another tweet, Trump asserted that the people who voted for him during the November 3 presidential elections will have a “giant voice” long into the future. “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future,” he tweeted. “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

The outgoing president had refused to accept defeat in the November 3 polls alleging election fraud offering no evidence for his claims, even after the results show Biden had won. He, however, conceded defeat on Thursday after Biden’s win was certified by the House on a day marred with violence at the Capitol building.

“My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results, my only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote,” he said on Thursday. “In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections.”

At a rally on Wednesday, Trump had urged his supporters to march to the Capitol. A mob had later stormed the Capitol building as members of the Congress were meeting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential elections.

Videos on social media showed the mob shattering the Capitol’s windows and entering the building. One of the rioters even went and sat in the well of the Senate. Lawmakers put on gas masks and crouched under their desks as the police tried to secure the complex. The House was evacuated at first, but it reconvened hours later to certify Biden’s election victory.

Five people died in the violence, including a police officer, and at least 68 were arrested. The incident triggered shock in the US and across the world. Several officials related to the White House and security forces tendered resignations following the incident, while members of Trump’s Cabinet were reportedly discussing the possibility of removing him from the office.