Private low-cost airline GoAir on Friday sacked a senior pilot for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, The Times of India reported.

The pilot, whose tweets caused a controversy on social media, was made to apologise as per the airline policy.

“GoAir has zero tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company’s employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour,” a spokesperson said. “The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee. GoAir has terminated the services of the captain with immediate effect.”