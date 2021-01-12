Farm law protests: Farmers reject suggestion of SC-appointed committee to resolve deadlock
The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the legislations and the drawn-out protests at the borders today.
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday pronounce its order on a batch of petitions challenging the controversial farm laws and the farmers’ round-the-clock sit-ins on the outskirts of Delhi. During the hearing on Monday, a three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, made some sharp observations on the deadlock between the farmers and the government.
The court said it intended to stay the implementation of the agricultural laws, while proposing to set up a committee to “amicably resolve” the standoff between both the sides. Farmers’ groups have, however, rejected the suggestion to appoint a committee.
Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of New Delhi for more than a month, and have threatened to intensify their agitation during Republic Day celebrations on January 26, against what they see as laws threatening their livelihoods.
Eight rounds of talks with the government has so far failed to mollify the farmers on their demands to repeal the legislations and to provide legal backing for minimum support price system. The ninth round of talks will be held on January 15.
Live updates
8 am: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta , representing the Centre, on Monday told the Supreme Court bench which was hearing a batch of petition challenging the laws and the farmers’ round-the-clock sit-ins on the outskirts of Delhi, that they made “harsh observations” during the hearing, reports The Indian Express.
In response, the chief justice of India said, “That was the most innocuous factual thing for us to say.”
7.47 am: Farmers’ group reject Supreme Court’s suggestion to appoint a committee to resolve the impasse over the three farm laws, reports The Hindu.
“While all organisations welcome the suggestions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court to stay the implementation of the farm laws, they are collectively and individually not willing to participate in any proceedings before a committee that may be appointed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” a statement by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, issued late on Monday night, said.
The statement also says that the Centre’s attitude before the Supreme Court on Monday makes it clear that the government will not agree to discuss farmers’ demand to withdraw the contentious legislations before a panel.
7.45 am: The Centre, through the Delhi police, on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an injunction order against any proposed tractor, trolley or vehicle march or any other kind of protest by farmers during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.
The affidavit says “disruption or obstruction” in the functions would not only be against law and order, but would also be “a huge embarrassment for the nation”. “The right to protest can never include maligning the nation globally,” it adds.
A quick look at the developments from Monday:
- The Supreme Court said it was extremely disappointed with the way talks were proceeding between the Centre and farmer unions over the new agricultural laws, and warned that it would put the contentious legislations on hold if the government refused to do so. The court also observed that current negotiations between a delegation of protestors and several Union ministers were not reaping any results, and reiterated that the matter needed to be resolved by a committee. The bench had first suggested the formation of a neutral committee having representatives of the government and farmer unions to resolve the deadlock on December 17.
- The court will pronounce its order on Tuesday, leaving open the possibility that it could even stay the implementation of the farm laws to arrive at a solution to resolve the deadlock.
- Indian National Lok Dal leader and MLA from Ellenabad in Haryana Abhay Singh Chautala wrote to Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, offering his conditional resignation from the state Assembly. Chautala said that if he will resign if the new farm laws, against which farmers from several states are protesting, are not withdrawn.
