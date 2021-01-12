Union minister Shripad Naik is out of danger and in a stable condition, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday, a day after he was injured in a road accident in Karnataka.

The minister’s wife Vijaya Naik and his close aide died in the car crash that occurred in a village in Uttara Kannada district. The family was on their way to Gokarna from Yellapur.

“All the health parameters of Union Minister Shri Shripad Bhau Naik are stable and he is undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College,” Sawant tweeted.

The chief minister also told ANI that two minor surgeries will be performed on Naik on Tuesday. “As of now, there is no requirement to shift him to Delhi for treatment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he would travel to Goa on Tuesday to inquire about Naik’s health. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Sawant to make sure that proper arrangements were made for the treatment of Naik. Sawant visited the hospital where Naik is being treated.