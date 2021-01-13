Farm laws: Centre urges farmers’ to ‘honour’ SC order as more tractors on way to Delhi for protests
Farmers said the Supreme Court-nominated committee to resolve the deadlock is a ‘government ploy’ as all members are ‘pro-laws’.
Union minister Som Prakash on Tuesday called on all sides to “honour” the Supreme Court’s order of an indefinite stay on the implementation of new agricultural laws and the formation of a committee to resolve the deadlock between the government and the farmer unions.
Farmers, however, have refused to appear before the Supreme Court-nominated committee to resolve the crisis, calling it a “government ploy”. They said that all the four members of the panel have previously advocated for the reforms.
Meanwhile, a large convoy of tractors have left Amritsar for Delhi to participate in the protest parade announced by farmer unions during Republic Day celebrations on January 26.
For more than a month, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of New Delhi, to protest against what they see as laws threatening their livelihoods. Eight rounds of talks with the government has so far failed to mollify the farmers on their demands to repeal the legislations and to provide legal backing for minimum support price system. The ninth round of talks is scheduled to be held on Friday.
Live updates
8.35 am: The controversial farm laws are: The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.
A stay on their implementation by the Supreme Court means the Narendra Modi government cannot, for the time being, enforce the laws.
8.33 am: Who is on the Supreme Court-appointed panel to resolve deadlock?
These are the four names:
- Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President, Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee.
- Pramod Kumar Joshi, agricultural economist, director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute.
- Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.
- Anil Ghanwat, president, Shetkari Sanghatana, a Maharashtra-based farmer body.
As has been pointed out by many observers including the farmer groups themselves, all four of the members of the committee have previously spoken out in favour of the laws in some form or the other.
8.30 am: Farmers have refused to appear before the Supreme Court-nominated committee to resolve the standoff over three agricultural reform laws. They have said the members were in support of the new legislations and were “pro-government”.
8.22 am: Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, calls on all sides to “honour” the Supreme Court’s ruling on the agriculture laws, reports The Indian Express. “The Supreme Court is the apex court of the land,” he says. “All of us should honour its order. Be it the government or farmers, all of us should work for the progress of the country.”
Prakash is part of a three-member ministerial committee negotiating with the farm leaders. The panel also comprises Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Power Minister Piyush Goyal.
8.18 am: A large convoy of tractors left Punjab’s Amritsar for Delhi on Tuesday as farmers have threatened to intensify their agitation during Republic Day celebrations on January 26 by holding a parallel rally, reports NDTV. This comes even as the Supreme Court ordered an indefinite stay on the implementation of new agricultural laws.
A village in Punjab’s Sangrur has even decided to fine those who have decided to not participate in the rally, according to the television channel.
“The SC’s stay was on anticipated lines, so we were not really disappointed,” Germanjit Singh, a farm leader who is headed to Delhi tells The Times of India. “We have continued out journey with stronger resolve.”
8.15 am: Amid mounting pressure due to the farmers’ round-the-clock sit-ins on the outskirts of New Delhi against the farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar and his Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Capital. They reiterated that there was no threat to the state’s coalition government.
A quick look at the developments from Tuesday:
- The Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the new farm laws until further orders and formed a committee to resolve the deadlock between the Centre and farmers’ union over the contentious legislations. The court said that All India Kisan Coordination Committee chief Bhupinder Singh Mann, Director for South Asia of International Food Policy Research Institute Pramod Joshi, agricultural economist Ashok Gulati and Maharashtra Shetkari Sangathna member Anil Ghanwat would be the members of the panel.
- Farm unions said that the members of the Supreme Court-nominated committee were “pro-government” and support the contentious legislations. They refused to appear before the panel, calling it “a government ploy”.
- A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A Bobde also asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to file an affidavit by Wednesday on the allegations that separatist Khalistani elements have infiltrated the farmers’ protest against the agricultural laws.