The big news: Allahabad HC makes notice for inter-faith marriages optional, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Protesting farmers burnt copies of the new laws on Lohri in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, and India cleared purchase of 83 Tejas aircraft.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Giving public notice of marriage under Special Marriage Act not mandatory, rules Allahabad HC: The court noted that compulsory publication of such a notice would interfere with the fundamental rights of liberty and privacy.
- Farmers burn copies of new laws on Lohri as a mark of protest in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi: Copies of the new legislations were torched in bonfires in various parts of the states.
- India clears purchase of 83 Tejas aircraft in defence deal worth nearly Rs 47,000 crore: The Indian Air Force will acquire the jets from PSU Hindustan Aeronautics in the biggest indigenous defence procurement deal in the military aviation sector.
- ‘Indians are not guinea pigs’ says Manish Tewari, questions move to roll out Covaxin: The Bharat Biotech vaccine has not completed Phase-3 trials, and the government has indicated people will not get to choose between the two vaccines approved.
- Fire breaks out in Kolkata’s Baghbazar area, no casualties reported: At least five fire tenders have been sent to the spot.
- SC takes suo motu cognisance of Yamuna river pollution, issues notice to Haryana: The three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice SA Bobde, appointed senior advocate Meenakshi Arora as amicus curiae in the matter.
- Working women will be tracked for their safety, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan, says report: The chief minister also supported raising the minimum age of women to marry from 18 to 21.
- Sale of chicken banned in parts of Delhi amid outbreak of bird flu: Delhi’s north and south civic bodies have cautioned hotels and restaurants against serving poultry meat or egg-based dishes.
- Seven ministers sworn into Karnataka Cabinet amid displeasure with inductions among BJP leaders: The Cabinet had 27 members, and seven berths were vacant.
- ‘No difference of opinion within AIADMK on alliance with BJP,’ says Palaniswami: He made it clear that the AIADMK was leading the alliance in Tamil Nadu.