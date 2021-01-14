Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 1.05 crore; WHO team reaches China to probe pandemic origins
The global daily coronavirus deaths crossed 17,000 for first time.
India registered 16,946 new cases on Thursday, taking the overall count to 1,05,12,093. The country’s toll rose by 198 to 1,51,727. India’s active cases stood at at 2,13,603, while the number of recoveries reached 1,01,46,763.
Meanwhile, a research team from the World Health Organization arrived in China’s Wuhan city to investigate the origins of the coronavirus. The global daily coronavirus deaths crossed 17,000 for first time.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more 9.23 crore people and killed 19.77 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. More than 5.09 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
10.30 am: India’s recovery rate has improved to 96.52%, while the coronavirus case fatality rate stands at 1.44%.
9.30 am: A World Health Organization research team arrives in Wuhan to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, AP reports, quoting Chinese state media.
9.29 am: Sri Lanka detects its first case of the UK coronavirus variant as a British national tests positive for the infection, The Hindu reports.
9.26 am: The United Kingdom on Wednesday registered a record 1,564 coronavirus deaths, according to AFP.
9.22 am: The World Health Organization says that the United Kingdom coronavirus variant is now in 50 countries/territories, AFP reports. The South African strain, on the other hand, has been detected in 20 countries.
9.08 am: The global daily coronavirus deaths cross 17,000 for first time, The Guardian reports on Thursday, citing the Johns Hopkins University.
- India registered 15,968 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,04,95,147. The toll rose by 202 to 1,51,529. The country’s active cases remained below 3 lakh at 2,14,507 for the 23nd consecutive day, while the number of recoveries reached 1,01,29,111.
- The Delhi government allowed schools to reopen for classes 10 and 12 from January 18. However, physical attendance is not compulsory and the consent of parents is required.
- Bharat Biotech dispatched the first batches of its coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, to Delhi and 10 other cities. This came a day after the Serum Institute of India sent the first batches of its Covishield vaccine to 13 locations across the country.
- The government deferred the national polio immunisation programme. Officials said this was done because the programme was too close to the coronavirus vaccination drive, which is scheduled to begin on January 16.
- Congress MP Manish Tewari raised more questions of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine, a day after the Centre indicated that states and beneficiaries will not have an option to choose between it and the Serum Institute’s shot. He said that Indians were not guinea pigs.