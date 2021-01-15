Farm law protests: Farmers, Centre to hold ninth round of talks today as deadlock continues
Farmers, however, were not hopeful of a positive outcome and maintained that they’ll not settle for anything less than withdrawal of the legislations.
The ninth round of talks between the government and the farm unions protesting against the three agricultural laws will take place on Friday. Farmers have completed over 50 days of continuous protest on the borders of Delhi, demanding repeal of legislations and a legal guarantee that all farm produce would be sold at minimum support prices.
Ahead of the talks, farmers said they don’t have much hope for a positive outcome. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri said members of the Supreme Court-appointed panel of experts known to support farm laws should follow the suit of Bhupinder Singh Mann and not be on the “wrong side of history”. Mann has recused himself from committee, saying he did not wish to compromise farmers’ interests.
The farmers believe that the new laws undermine their livelihood and open the path to the corporatisation of the agricultural sector. Eight rounds of talks with the government has so far failed to end the deadlock.
Live updates
8.28 am: The International Monetary Fund believes the farm laws passed by the Indian government have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms, reports PTI, citing a spokesperson of the organisation.
There is, however, a need to strengthen the social safety net for those who might be adversely affected by the transition to the new system, says Gerry Rice, Director of Communications at IMF at a news conference in Washington.
8.25 am: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri says members of the Supreme Court-appointed panel of experts known to support farm laws should follow the suit of Bhupinder Singh Mann and not be on the “wrong side of history”. Mann had recused himself from the committee on Thursday, saying he would give up any position to prevent farmers’ interests from being compromised.
“Mann’s decision is a welcome move,” says Giri. “The other three members of the panel, who have shown pro-new farm laws stance should also follow Mann’s suit. This ongoing agitation for rollback of the three agricultural laws is history in the making, and we urge they should not be on the wrong side of history.”
8.20 am: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal has written an open letter to farmers, urging them not believe in rumours being spread to defame the protests against the Centre’s farm laws, reports PTI.
He says fake news is being spread that farmers will head towards the Red Fort or Parliament on January 26 during Republic Day celebrations. He adds that the outline of the “kisan parade” will be announced next week.
8.15 am: Farms unions and the Centre will sit down for another round of talks today. Farmers leaders, however, tell PTI that they do not have much hope for a positive outcome and will not settle for anything less than the repeal of the agricultural laws.
“We don’t have much hope from the Friday meeting as the government will cite the SC-appointed panel,” Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan says. “The government doesn’t have good intention to resolve our issues. We just want a complete repeal of three farm laws and legal guarantee on minimum support price for our crops.”
A quick look at the developments from Thursday:
- Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar clarified that the government’s ninth round of negotiations with farmer leaders over the new laws will take place as per schedule on Friday. There had been uncertainty about whether the discussions would be held, given the Supreme Court has appointed a panel to resolve the deadlock.
- Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said that Supreme Court-appointed panel is an impartial one, and the farmers should put forward their demands to its experts.
- Bhupinder Singh Mann, one of the panel members, recused himself from the committee. He said that he would always stand with the farmers and Punjab.
- The Central government will be forced to take back the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Madurai.