E-commerce platform Snapdeal and four Indian shopping markets have figured in a list of places known for counterfeiting and piracy issued by the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

The report, titled “2020 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy”, mentions Heera Panna in Mumbai, Kidderpore in Kolkata and Palika Bazaar and Tank Road in Delhi. While the three of them were mentioned in last year’s review, Palika Bazaar replaced Aizawl’s Millennium Center this time, according to PTI.

Talking about Snapdeal, the report said that it remains a concern for individuals, who have reported an increase in the volume of counterfeit products. “According to a November 2018 survey, 37% of purchasers reported that they had received a counterfeit product from Snapdeal,” it said. “In July 2019, Snapdeal’s founders were accused of criminal conduct in India for selling counterfeit products there. Right holders have also sued Snapdeal for selling counterfeit goods.”

The report said that all the four Indian markets sell counterfeit products, including footwear, apparel, accessories, and cosmetics. “Many shoppers are reportedly students and other young people who want trendy products at cheap prices,” the report said about Palika Baazar. “The market is also a popular destination for tourists.”

It said that Kidderpore Market in Kolkata, also known as Fancy Market, sells pirated software and media, besides apparel and cosmetics, often in wholesale quantities.

“Right holders report that this market continues to sell counterfeit products, including apparel and footwear,” it said about the Tank Market in Delhi. “Wholesale counterfeit goods are also reportedly supplied from this market to other Indian markets, including Gaffar Market and Ajmal Khan Road [both in Delhi].” The report, citing right holders, said that conducting enforcement actions at this location is expensive and challenging and that sellers usually have advanced knowledge of raids.

In a press release, the Office of US Trade Representative said that this year’s report for the first time has a section to address the role of internet platforms in assisting the importation of counterfeit and pirated goods into America.

“Holding intellectual property rights violators accountable and ensuring that American innovators and creators have a full and fair opportunity to use and profit from their work is critical for both physical and online markets,” said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

In addition to addressing the role of e-commerce companies, the report also identifies 39 online markets and 34 physical markets reported to participate in or help substantial trademark counterfeiting and copyright piracy. “An estimated 2.5%, or nearly half a trillion dollars [Rs 3.65 thousand crore] worth, of imports worldwide are counterfeit and pirated products,” the release said.