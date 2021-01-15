The police on Friday arrested two of the five accused in the spurious liquor case that has led to 24 deaths in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported.

The two arrested were identified as Brijkishore Sharma and Ramvir Rathore, and they were allegedly involved in selling the illicit liquor, Rajesh Hingankar, Deputy Inspector General of Chambal Range, told PTI.

Sharma and Rathore were also among them who consumed the liquor and were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Gwalior and Morena, where they have been kept under watch, Hingankar said. Five other accused in the case are still absconding.

The incident first came to light after a few people from Manpur village in Morena fell ill after consuming the alcohol on Sunday. The number of those who fell sick rose on Monday after people from neighbouring Pahawali village started showing signs of alcohol poisoning. Apart from 24 people who have died, 15 others were still in the hospital.

A three-member team headed by Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora initiated an inquiry into the incident on Thursday, according to PTI.

Police have named seven people in a first information report and booked them under multiple charges, including Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. A reward of Rs 10,000 for catching each of the accused, has also been announced.