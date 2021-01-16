Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India’s coronavirus vaccination drive, as the inoculation process kicked off in 3,006 sites across all states and Union Territories. Modi billed the vaccination process as the largest-ever in history.

The prime minister hailed those who were involved in the research and development of the vaccines. “It usually takes years to develop a vaccine,” he said. “But in such short span of time not one, but vaccines have been made in India.”

In a word of caution, Modi asked people to continue to follow coronavirus protocols, and gave a new motto: “Dawai bhi, kadaai bhi [Vaccine, as well as discipline]”. He also urged citizens not to ignore the second dose of the vaccine, pointing out that that the antibodies in a person will start to develop only two weeks after the second shot.

PM Modi reiterated the Centre’s plan to vaccinate 30 crore people by the second phase of the immunisation process and said that elderly citizens and those with co-morbidities, will be given the shot after health workers and frontline workers in the first phase.

He also praised all those who have been involved in the fight against coronavirus and got emotional while speaking about those who lost their lives in the process.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi gets emotional while talking about the hardships faced by healthcare and frontline workers during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/B0YQsqtSgW — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

The prime minister warned against rumour mongering related to the vaccine and backed the credibility of the shots developed in India. “The DGCI [Drug Controller General of India] gave approval after they were satisfied with the data of the two vaccines,” he said. “So stay away from rumours. Our vaccine developers have a global credibility.”

He also highlighted efforts put in by the government to extend help to other countries during the pandemic. “There was a time when some countries left their citizens in China amid rising cases,” he said. “Our government brought back not just Indian citizens, but those from other countries too. The government also sent an entire laboratory to a country which was struggling to test Indians due to lack of machines.”