A look at the headlines right now:

Farmers refuse to call off tractor march on Republic Day, allege NIA is targeting them: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar claimed that most of the farmers and experts were in favour of the agricultural laws. UK invites PM Modi to attend G7 Summit, says Boris Johnson likely to visit ahead of meet: Besides India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited to what would be the first in-person G7 Summit in almost two years.

17,072 people vaccinated against Covid-19 on second day in six states, says health ministry: The government added that 447 adverse events following immunisation or AEFIs had been reported so far, of which only three needed hospitalisation. Farmers’ group asks SC to remove panel of appointed experts, says it is against ‘principle of natural justice’: Bharatiya Kisan Union Lokshakti noted that all members of the panel had publicly supported the new laws in the past.

Arnab Goswami’s leaked WhatsApp chats raise serious security questions, says Congress, demands probe: The party said its senior leadership will go through the complete conversation and give a detailed statement in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Bombay HC to give verdict tomorrow on petitions against ‘media trial’ in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: The petitioners had urged the court to direct media houses to refrain from reportage that could affect investigation in the case.

Nine men in Madhya Pradesh allegedly gangrape 13-year-old multiple times: Seven of the accused were arrested, while two others fled. Two women judges of Afghanistan’s Supreme Court shot dead in Kabul: The Taliban denied any involvement in the incident.

Classical musician Ghulam Mustafa Khan dies at 89: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several musicians took to Twitter to pay their tributes to him.

Norway raises concern over Pfizer vaccine as 29 elderly people die after receiving shot: Pfizer said it was working with the country’s health agency to investigate the deaths.

