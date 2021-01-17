The big news: Farmers refuse to call off Republic Day tractor march, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The UK invited PM Modi to attend G7 Summit, and 17,072 people were vaccinated on the second day of the India’s inoculation drive.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Farmers refuse to call off tractor march on Republic Day, allege NIA is targeting them: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar claimed that most of the farmers and experts were in favour of the agricultural laws.
- UK invites PM Modi to attend G7 Summit, says Boris Johnson likely to visit ahead of meet: Besides India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited to what would be the first in-person G7 Summit in almost two years.
- 17,072 people vaccinated against Covid-19 on second day in six states, says health ministry: The government added that 447 adverse events following immunisation or AEFIs had been reported so far, of which only three needed hospitalisation.
- Farmers’ group asks SC to remove panel of appointed experts, says it is against ‘principle of natural justice’: Bharatiya Kisan Union Lokshakti noted that all members of the panel had publicly supported the new laws in the past.
- Arnab Goswami’s leaked WhatsApp chats raise serious security questions, says Congress, demands probe: The party said its senior leadership will go through the complete conversation and give a detailed statement in the next 24 to 48 hours.
- Bombay HC to give verdict tomorrow on petitions against ‘media trial’ in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: The petitioners had urged the court to direct media houses to refrain from reportage that could affect investigation in the case.
- Nine men in Madhya Pradesh allegedly gangrape 13-year-old multiple times: Seven of the accused were arrested, while two others fled.
- Two women judges of Afghanistan’s Supreme Court shot dead in Kabul: The Taliban denied any involvement in the incident.
- Classical musician Ghulam Mustafa Khan dies at 89: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several musicians took to Twitter to pay their tributes to him.
- Norway raises concern over Pfizer vaccine as 29 elderly people die after receiving shot: Pfizer said it was working with the country’s health agency to investigate the deaths.