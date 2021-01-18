Coronavirus: India reports 13,788 new cases, Delhi schools reopen for classes 10 and 12
Brazil gave emergency-use approval to vaccines developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and China’s Sinovac Biotech.
India on Monday registered 13,788 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,05,71,773. The new cases are nearly 9% lower than Sunday’s count. The country’s toll rose by 145 to 1,52,419, India’s active cases stood at 2,08,012, while the number of recoveries reached 1,02,11,342.
Meanwhile, Brazil approved vaccines developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and China’s Sinovac Biotech for emergency use. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 9.5 crore people and killed over 20.30 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.22 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
Live updates
10.31 pm: Jyoti Yadav, a teacher at Delhi’s Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School, says thermal scanning is being done and students have been asked to wear a mask and carry sanitiser and a spare mask, reports ANI. “They’ve been asked to maintain social distancing and not share their lunch and water,” Yadav says. “They’ve also been asked to not loiter around.” Delhi schools reopened on Monday following a long hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
10.28 am: A 46-year-old government hospital employee in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad died on Sunday, 24 hours after receiving a coronavirus vaccine shot. The district’s chief medical officer, however, said the death was unrelated to the vaccination. According to his family, Mahipal Singh, a ward boy, was unwell before getting the vaccine.
9.28 am: India has so far conducted more than 18.7 crore coronavirus tests. More than 5.48 lakh tests were done on Sunday alone.
9.23 am: Brazil approves vaccines developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and China’s Sinovac Biotech for emergency use, Reuters reports.
9.17 am: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wishes students as schools in the Capital reopen for classes 10 and 12 on Monday. “Best wishes to the students of class 10 and 12th who are going to visit their school today after 10 months... (though it’s only for limited purpose and with covid protocols..),” he says. “But still... I am glad that schools are opening in Delhi today.”
9.06 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- The Union health ministry said that 17,072 people were administered coronavirus vaccines across six states on the second day of India’s inoculation drive. It added that most of the adverse events were minor, with only three cases needing hospitalisation.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the third wave of infections in the Capital was reducing in intensity. “The positivity rate in Delhi has remained below 0.5% for the last few days,” he said. “Cases have decreased. Still, I want to appeal to people to take precautions and use masks.”
- Norway expressed concern about the safety of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on elderly people with serious underlying medical conditions, after at least 29 of them died within days of receiving the shot.
- The global tally of coronavirus cases crossed 9.44 crore people, while the toll reached 20.21 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. The number of recoveries went over 5.19 crore.