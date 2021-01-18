The Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology has summoned Facebook and Twitter officials on January 21 to question them on the misuse of social media and online news platforms and how to safeguard citizens’ rights.

The agenda of the meeting, according to the Lok Sabha website, said: “Evidence of representatives of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook and Twitter on the subject ‘Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space’.”

The 31-member Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology is headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. It had earlier summoned Facebook’s India head Ajit Mohan to question him on the alleged political bias of the social media platform.

The summons come amid a raging debate after messaging platform WhatsApp updated its privacy policy. Earlier this month, WhatsApp users received a notification that it was preparing a new privacy policy, and it reserved the right to share some user data with Facebook.

The policy update received massive backlash and led to millions of users opting for its competitors like Signal and Telegram. On Saturday, WhatsApp announced that it will delay the implementation.

Before delaying the implementation, WhatsApp had issued two clarifications, in an attempt to assuage privacy concerns of users. On January 10, the messaging platform said that its latest update describes business communication and does not change its data-sharing practices with Facebook. Again on January 15, it said that the new policy does not affect the privacy of users’ messages with their friends and family.