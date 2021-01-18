The Tripura Congress called for a 12-hour shutdown on Monday to protest an attack on state party chief Pijush Kanti Biswa’s vehicle, ANI reported. The Congress alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was behind the attack.

Congress workers gathered outside a party office in Agartala on Monday amid heavy security. An unidentified party worker told the news agency that their protest would be peaceful.

Tripura: Congress calls for 12-hr state-bandh after attack on state party chief's vehicle allegedly by BJP workers y'day. Visuals from Agartala.



"It was a murder attempt. We don't support violence & are protesting peacefully. People are supporting our bandh," a party worker said pic.twitter.com/EndsL821I9 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

Biswas had alleged that he and his colleagues were attacked by “BJP-backed goons” while on their way to a meeting early on Sunday, according to The Indian Express. He also accused the police of inaction.

“We had a pre-scheduled meeting at Bishalgarh,” the Congress leader was quoted as saying by the newspaper. “As I reached the venue, a group of armed BJP goons launched a murderous attack on me and my party colleagues, right in front of the police. They vandalised my car, leaving me with a serious injury to my left hand. My driver also sustained severe injuries.”

The Congress expressed shock over the incident and demanded a time-bound investigation. “The Congress condemns the pre mediated and heinous attack on Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Pijush Kanti Biswas,” the party said in a statement.

I thank the @INCIndia leadership to be in support of a Congress soldier like me from every way. In the last few hours all the support that I and our workers received from the High Command makes me feel grateful towards the Leadership. @RahulGandhi @rssurjewala @kuljitnagra1 pic.twitter.com/RwdY3EmcrI — Pijush Kanti Biswas (@sradvbiswas) January 17, 2021

The Congress claimed that there had been several instances of BJP workers targeting Opposition leaders in Tripura. It reprimanded the police for inaction and asked for round-the-clock security for Biswas.

Sepahijala Superintendent of Police Krishnendu Chakravertty told the The Indian Express that Biswas had been repeatedly advised not to attend the event because of the possibility of law and order problems, but he ignored the warning.

The BJP, on the other hand, dismissed the Congress’ accusations. An unidentified BJP spokesperson told the newspaper that the party did not “preach or practice terror” like the Left.