Three persons were injured in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Sunday after clashes broke out between two communities during a procession organised to collect funds for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported.

Kutch Inspector General of Police JR Mothaliya told The Times of India that “some people have been detained” in connection with the violence.

The incident took place in Kidana village in Gandhidham area of the district. Unidentified officials told The Times of India that a rally was organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to collect money for the temple. During the event, an altercation broke out between two groups over fund collection. The situation escalated after some persons attacked the participants of the rally.

The two groups started to throw stones at each other. Some even set alight vehicles. At least three persons were injured in the attack. “A huge mob had gathered during the rath yatra and there was stone pelting,” Mothaliya said. “We also lobbed tear gas shells and the situation is under control now.”

The police said that two first information reports were lodged by the two sides that clashed with each other, according to PTI. A third FIR was filed by the police on the charges of murder after the body of a man was found about 200 metres from the site of violence. But it was not immediately clear whether he was killed in the clash, the police added.

Superintendent of Police Mayur Patil said the man, hailing from Jharkhand, was returning from work in an auto-rickshaw when a group of unidentified persons armed with lathis and knives attacked the vehicle. “While other passengers managed to escape, the victim died of knife injuries,” Patil added. “How he received the injuries is yet to be ascertained. We are trying to find out who killed him and why.”