The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district have arrested three men for allegedly raping and killing a Dalit woman, whose body was found hanging from a tree, NDTV reported on Monday.

The three accused, identified as Rohit, Bhupendra and Tarun, have been booked under charges of rape and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on a complaint filed by the woman’s mother, Ravindra Kumar, station house officer of the local Kulpahad police station, told PTI.

The 18-year-old did not return home after she left to buy vegetables on Saturday afternoon. Later on Sunday, family members found her body hanging from a tree, Circle Officer Rampravesh Rai said, according to PTI. The woman’s aunt told the police that she was being harassed by a man in their locality, who used to call her for the last one month, Rai added.