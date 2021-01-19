Covid-19: India logs 10,064 cases in a day – lowest in 7 months; Lakshadweep reports first infection
The country’s toll rose by 137 to 1,52,556. The daily death count is the lowest in about eight months.
India reported 10,064 new cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 1,05,81,837. This is the lowest daily count in seven months. The country’s toll rose by 137 to 1,52,556. The daily death count is the lowest in about eight months. India’s active cases stood at 2,00,528, while the number of recoveries reached 1,02,28,753.
Meanwhile, Lakshadweep Islands reported its first coronavirus case, nearly a year after the outbreak of the disease in India.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 9.55 crore people and killed over 20.39 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.26 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
Experts have said that the coronavirus variant detected in South Africa is 50% more contagious than the earlier versions. However, there is no proof of it being more deadly.
Click here for information on India’s vaccination drive.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
11.19 am: Schools in Tamil Nadu reopen for classes 10 and 12 after a gap of more than nine months, ANI reports.
11.15 am: United States President-elect Joe Biden’s administration dismisses outgoing President Donald Trump’s announcement that coronavirus-related travel ban on passengers from Europe and Brazil will be lifted.
9.51 am: Bharat Biotech says in its vaccine fact-sheet that a person should not get inoculated if they have fever or allergies.
9.28 am: A 108-year-old Italian woman receives a coronavirus vaccine shot in Milan, AFP reports.
9.25 am: The coronavirus variant detected in South Africa is 50% more contagious than the earlier versions, AFP reports, citing experts. However, there is no proof of it being more deadly.
9.22 am: Anuradha Gupta, the deputy chief executive officer of the GAVI vaccine alliance, says it will supply 200 million (20 crore) doses to India for first phase of its inoculation drive, Hindustan Times reports.
9.14 am: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria says too much information and social media posts about the adverse effects of the vaccines have made people more hesitant about getting inoculated, Hindustan Times reports.
9.11 am: Lakshadweep Islands on Monday reported its first coronavirus case, nearly a year after the outbreak of the disease, according to PTI.
9.03 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- The Union health ministry said that a total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the coronavirus in 7,704 sessions as of Monday at 5 pm. It added that 580 adverse cases had been reported so far. Two people died after getting inoculated but the government said it was not linked to the vaccine.
- The World Health Organization said that the world was on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” on distributing Covid-19 vaccines, and urged countries and manufacturers to share doses more fairly.
- An expert panel investigating the global pandemic response concluded that the World Health Organization and Beijing could have acted faster when the coronavirus was first detected in China.
- All districts courts of Delhi resumed physical hearings on alternate days. They will continue virtual hearing on the other days.