The big news: Centre says concerns about vaccine’s efficacy ‘unfounded’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Sajjad Lone’s People’s Conference quit Gupkar Alliance in J&K, and Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP over China, farm laws and Balakot WhatsApp chats.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Upsetting if health workers refuse coronavirus vaccination, please get inoculated,’ says Centre: NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said concerns pertaining to the vaccines having adverse effects and serious problems seem to be ‘unfounded’.
- Sajjad Lone’s People’s Conference quits Gupkar Alliance in J&K, says ‘breach of trust between partners’: Lone accused the alliance of fielding proxy candidates despite a common minimum program devised for the DDC elections.
- Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief JP Nadda trade barbs over China, farmers’ agitation: The former Congress chief also said that providing official secret information to a journalist is a ‘criminal act’.
- New WhatsApp policies discriminatory towards Indians, withdraw them, says Centre: In a letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, the government said the company must reconsider its approach to information privacy and data security.
- ‘Tandav’ makers agree to make changes to web series after controversy: The team reiterated that they had no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments.
- Question Hour to resume during Budget Session from January 29, says Lok Sabha Speaker: Birla also announced that the food subsidies at the Parliament canteen have been removed completely.
- Bird flu outbreak confirmed in 14 states, central team visits affected areas: Red Fort was closed for public till January 26 after sample of dead crow tested positive.
- Taloja Jail inadequate to monitor Varavara Rao’s health, lawyer tells Bombay HC on his bail plea: The activist’s counsel also said that Rao was suffering from kidney failure and a host of other ailments.
- Dalit couple fined Rs 2.5 lakh, denied entry into TN temple allegedly for inter-sect marriage: The couple, 26-year-old Kanagaraj and 23-year-old Jayapriya, belong to the Muracha Parayar and Thamana Paraya sects – both fall under the SC community.
- Renowned oncologist Dr V Shanta dies in Chennai at 93: Doctors said she had a massive block in her heart that they could not remove.