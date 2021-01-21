Coronavirus: WHO asks people not to panic about vaccine; India records 15,223 new infections
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 9.68 crore people and killed over 20.73 lakh.
India registered 15,223 new cases on Thursday, taking the overall count to 1,06,10,883. The country’s toll rose by 151 to 1,52,869. India’s active cases stood at 1,92,308, the lowest since June, while the number of recoveries reached 1,02,65,706.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that countries should not panic about getting access to a Covid-19 vaccine because “everyone who wants one will get one”.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
9.40 am: Mutant variants of the coronavirus found in South Africa and Brazil could trigger more re-infections, and even reduce vaccine efficacy, though more tests are underway, say experts, according to the Hindustan Times. The new strains emerging in these countries are different from the one reported in the United Kingdom, scientists say.
“It is possible that these mutations and others that emerge in individuals with suboptimal or waning immunity will erode the effectiveness of natural- and vaccine-elicited immunity,” says a team led by researchers from Rockefeller University in a study submitted to Biorxiv on January 19. “The data suggests that Sars-CoV-2 vaccines may need to be updated.”
9.35 am: Recipients of the locally produced Covaxin will be monitored for three months after getting the second dose for any adverse reactions, the Hindustan Times reports, quoting a detailed plan released by the Indian Council of Medical Research. This would be done to dispel safety concerns about the vaccine whose efficacy data is not publicly known.
If a serious adverse event is linked to vaccination, then the recipient will be compensated based on the national drug controller’s recommendations after thorough investigation, said the plan.
9.32 am: Oxford scientists in Britain are preparing to rapidly produce new versions of their vaccine to combat emerging more contagious Covid-19 variants discovered in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, The Telegraph reports. The team behind the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is undertaking feasibility studies to reconfigure the technology, the newspaper says, citing a confirmation from the Oxford University.
9.25 am: India has reported at least 600 adverse event following immunisation in five days, one of the lowest in the world, the Hindustan Times reports, quoting the Union health ministry. Of these, 82 were reported on Wednesday.
9.23 am: At least five states on Wednesday said that doses of coronavirus vaccines were going to waste as citizens were not showing up to receive their shots, mainly due to worries over possible adverse reactions.
9.20 am: The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that countries should not panic about getting access to a Covid-19 vaccine because “everyone who wants one will get one”, reports AFP. The WHO’s Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said the United Nations’ health agency was working towards ensuring access to coronavirus jabs all around the world.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- The Union Health Ministry modified the Co-WIN app, the central government’s application to register people for the coronavirus drive, to allow on-spot beneficiary registrations. With this upgrade, states can accommodate walk-ins.
- A 42-year-old healthcare worker in Telangana died, a day after he received a shot of the coronavirus vaccine. While the autopsy is yet to be conducted, the state health authorities said the death was not related to the vaccination process.
- The World Health Organization said that the United Kingdom coronavirus strain has been found in at least 60 countries.
- Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the poll body will increase the number of polling stations in Assam by about 5,000 for the upcoming Assembly elections, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.