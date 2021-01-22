Farm law protests: Centre, farmers to hold 11th round of talks today
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the Centre was under the misconception that only farmers of Punjab and Haryana were against the laws.
The Centre and farmers will hold the 11th round of talks at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on Friday to try and resolve the deadlock over the three agricultural laws. All their previous meetings have failed to end the impasse.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the Centre was under the misconception that only farmers of Punjab and Haryana were against the three laws. Soren added that the agitation will spread to other parts of the country if the government didn’t handle it in an empathetic manner.
On Wednesday, the farmers rejected the Centre’s proposal to suspend implementation of the three agricultural laws for 1.5 years. They remained firm on their demand for a complete rollback of the legislations.
Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on the outskirts of Delhi for nearly 60 days, demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws passed in September. The farmers believe that the new laws undermine their livelihood and open the path for the corporate sector to dominate agricultural. The government, on the other hand, maintains that the new laws will give farmers more options in selling their produce, lead to better pricing, and free them from unfair monopolies.
Live updates
11.28 am: The top executive body of the Congress will debate the farmers’ protests against the three farm laws today, reports Hindustan Times. Party chief Sonia delivers the opening remarks about the ongoing farm stir. The CWC is likely to demand repeal of the laws.
11.25 am: All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah says the Republic Day tractor rally will be held as announced.
10 am: The challenge for democratic political establishment is to learn to engage with social movements like the farmers’ protests, writes Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Surinder S Jodhka.
9.45 am: The Punjab government gives Rs 5 lakh each to the families of four farmers from Ludhiana who died during the protests near Delhi, PTI reports.
9.30 am: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren says the Centre is under the misconception that only the farmers of Punjab and Haryana were against the three laws, PTI reports. “Farmers across the country, be it Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Northeast or any other place, have the same sentiment,” he adds.
Soren also says that the agitation will spread to other parts of the country if the government doesn’t handle it in an empathetic manner.
9.15 am: Here are some photos from the Singhu border in Delhi, which is the epicentre of the farmers’ agitation.
Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- Farmers rejected the Centre’s proposal to suspend implementation of the three agricultural laws for 1.5 years They remained firm on their demand for a complete rollback of the legislations
- Meanwhile, talks between farmers and the Delhi Police on Republic Day tractor rally route remained inconclusive. Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said the police want the farmers to take out their tractor rally outside the national capital. “We will do our parade peacefully inside Delhi,” he said.
- The Supreme Court-appointed panel to help resolve the deadlock over the agricultural laws began holding talks with with 10 farmers’ organisations from eight states.
- A 42-year old farmer from Haryana’s Rohtak district, agitating against the new farm laws at Delhi’s Tikri border, reportedly killed himself by consuming a poisonous substance. He was the fifth protestor to die by suicide.
- Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said the Opposition alliance in Bihar will hold a Kisan Jagriti Saptaah (farmers awareness week) against the agriculture laws from January 24, birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.