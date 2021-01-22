Coronavirus: India sends vaccines to Myanmar, Seychelles, Mauritius; country’s toll up to 1.53 lakh
The number of people in India who have tested positive for the UK variant of the coronavirus climbed to 145 on Thursday.
India on Friday dispatched consignments of Serum Institute of India’s Covid-19 vaccine Covishield to Myanmar, Seychelles and Mauritius.
The country registered 14,545 new cases, taking the overall count to 1,06,25,428. The toll rose by 163 to 1,53,032. India’s active cases stood at 1,88,688, while the number of recoveries reached 1,02,83,708.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 9.74 crore people and killed over 20.88 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.36 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
9.40 pm: China has offered 5,00,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to its ally Pakistan, reports the Hindustan Times. The announcement was made by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. “I want to give the nation the good news that China has promised to immediately provide 5,00,000 doses of vaccine to Pakistan by January 31,” Qureshi said. “They [China] have said you can send your airplane and immediately airlift this drug.”
9.35 am: United States President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that makes coronavirus test followed by quarantine mandatory for all travellers coming from overseas, reports PTI. In addition to wearing masks, everyone flying to the United States from another country will need to test before they get on that plane, before they depart, and quarantine when they arrive in America, Biden said.
9.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today hold a virtual meeting with the beneficiaries of the coronavirus vaccine along with the vaccinators of his constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the Hindustan Times reports. The vaccination drive has started at six centres in the city.
9.28 am: India on Friday dispatched consignments of Serum Institute of India’s Covid-19 vaccine Covishield to Myanmar, Seychelles and Mauritius, reports the Hindustan Times.
Unidentified officials told the newspaper that commercial supplies of Covishield to countries that have agreements with the Serum Institute of India will also begin from Friday. Two flights will carry two million doses each to Brazil and Morocco in the morning.
9.20 am: The number of people who have tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus in India climbed to 145 on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said, reports PTI. The new strain, first discovered in the United Kingdom, is known to be 70% more transmissible than previous versions of the virus.
Here are the top updates from Thursday
- The Centre said that so far 9,99,065 health workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched one of the world’s largest immunisation campaigns to bring the pandemic under control on January 16.
- Five people died after a major fire broke out at Serum Institute of India plant in Pune’s Manjari area. The company has been engaged in large-scale manufacturing of the coronavirus vaccine, Covishield, developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan sought to dispel concerns about coronavirus vaccine safety. “The message is clear that vaccine is completely safe and effective,” he said. The minister added that the adverse reactions being reported in India were common.
- Former All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader VK Sasikala, who was a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa, tested positive for the coronavirus, and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit ward of Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the coronavirus vaccine in the second phase of India’s inoculation drive, according to reports. The 70-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader is likely to get the first jab in March or April.