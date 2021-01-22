The Bihar government on Thursday decided that defamatory and offensive social media posts against ministers, parliamentarians and other officials will come under the category of cyber crime, NDTV reported.

Inspector General Nayyar Hasnain Khan, the chief of the Economic Offences Wing, informed state government secretaries about the decision through a letter.

“It has recently come to light that some people and organisations have been making offensive social media posts against the government, ministers, legislators, members of the Parliament and government officials,” Khan wrote in the letter. “This is against the law and comes under the category of cyber crime.”

Khan added that it seemed correct to take action against people responsible for the defamatory social media posts. He urged the secretaries to inform the Economic Offences Wing about such instances so that appropriate action could be taken.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has often spoken out against the “disinformation” being spread about his government, according to NDTV. He has also urged his supporters not to believe social media posts.

Bihar is not the only state that has sought to keep a tab on social media activities. In November, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had signed into law an ordinance passed by the government to punish those found guilty of spreading offensive and threatening social media posts. However, the government had to put the law on hold after it faced criticism for trying to restrict free speech.

In October, the Supreme Court had also warned state governments and the police against summoning citizens from one part of the country to another over social media posts. The court was hearing a challenge by a Delhi resident against summons issued to her by the West Bengal Police over Facebook posts. “Do not cross the line,” the court had said. “Let India remain a free country.”