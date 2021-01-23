India on Saturday reported 14,256 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,06,39,684. The new cases are 1.98% lower than Friday’s count. India’s toll rose by 152 to 1,53,184.

The country’s active cases stood at 1,85,662, while the number of recoveries reached 1,03,00,838.

Meanwhile, more than 3 lakh people were vaccinated in a day for the first time on Friday, according to data from the Union health ministry. As many as 13,90,592 people have been inoculated so far.

India also sent 2 million [20 lakh] doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Brazil. The country’s President Jair Bolsonaro thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the help.

“Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts,”Bolsonaro tweeted. “Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil.”

Modi responded: “The honour is ours, President Jair Bolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare.”

Trust the Pharmacy of the World. Made in India vaccines arrive in Brazil. #VaccineMaitri pic.twitter.com/5bt602LFXZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 22, 2021

Meanwhile, American pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer announced that it will supply up to 40 million (4 crore) vaccine doses to poorer countries on a not-for-profit basis, through the World Health Organization-backed COVAX programme, AFP reported.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 9.81 crore people and killed over 21 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.4 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.

Also read: Coronavirus: Some evidence shows UK strain may be deadlier, more transmissible, says Boris Johnson