The big news: Farmers say police have approved Republic Day tractor rally, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at Modi event in Kolkata, and Brazil president tweeted image of Hanuman to thank India for vaccines.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi Police allows Republic Day tractor rally, say farmers; farm unions appeal for calm: Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said they will hold a ‘historical and peaceful parade’ that will not come in the way of the Republic Day parade. Meanwhile, farmers at Singhu Border captured a man allegedly sent to kill protesting farmer leaders.
- Mamata Banerjee refuses to speak at Modi event for Netaji after ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants: Narendra Modi was in Kolkata on Saturday to mark freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary. Earlier in the day, she criticised the event saying Trinamool Congress did not celebrate the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary only in elections years.
- Brazil president thanks India for ‘sanjeevani booti’ vaccines, tweets image of Hanuman: Jair Bolsonaro tweeted an image showing the Hindu deity ferrying the shots to the country.
- TV and radio personality Larry King dies at 87: No cause of death was given, but reports said he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Kamal Haasan criticises those involved in death of elephant in TN, says ‘we destroyed forests’: A Supreme Court lawyer has also written to the Chief Justice of India asking him to intervene in the repeated instances of cruelty towards animals.
- Modi criticises previous governments in Assam, says they deprived indigenous people of land rights: The prime minister was in Sivasagar district where he launched a drive to give ownership certificates to over one lakh families.
- Petrol, diesel prices register all-time high after fourth increase in rates in a week: This is the second straight day of increase in fuel prices, with overall rates going up by Re 1 for every litre this week.
- Rahul Gandhi launches Congress campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, says Modi doesn’t respect state language, culture: Gandhi said all regional languages have a space in India.
- Vijay Mallya appeals to UK home secretary for another option to remain in Britain: The fugitive businessman’s extradition to India depends on Priti Patel’s approval.
- India won’t reduce troops along LAC till China does so, says defence minister: India and China will hold the ninth round of round of military talks on Sunday.