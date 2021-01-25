Farmers protesting near Delhi against the Centre’s three agricultural laws on Monday said that they will march towards the Parliament on February 1, the day of the presentation of the Union Budget, ANI reported.

Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal said the protestors will proceed towards the Parliament from different locations. The announcement came ahead of the farmers’ Republic Day tractor rally.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police and the farmers agreed on three routes for the rally. It will be held along the Ring Road. “There are some anti-national elements who can create disruption and we’re careful about that,” Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava was quoted as saying by ANI.

The police also gave the farmers a No Objection Certificate for the rally, The Indian Express reported. Only 5,000 tractors and an equal number of people will be allowed to take part in the rally. The farmers have been permitted to begin their march at noon and continue till 5 pm.

The tractors will be allowed to enter the Capital only after the Republic Day parade ends, NDTV reported. Tight security arrangements will be in place.

Follow live updates on the farmers protest.

Meanwhile, the police asked commuters to avoid the three borders of the Capital, from where the farmers will take out their rally, PTI reported. The Delhi Police also spoke to their counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh about the arrangements for the rally.

January 26 will mark the completion of two months of the protest at Delhi’s borders. Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping there in cold weather conditions to oppose the contentious farm laws, which they say will hurt their livelihoods and help big companies.

‘Agitation will end soon,’ says Union minister

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the farmers’ agitation will end soon, ANI reported.

“Anyone can express dissent if they disagree,” he added. “When we saw that some farmers, although their number isn’t very high, were protesting against [farm] laws, we thought that we must find a solution via dialogue and we still hope that issue will be resolved.”

The government maintains that the agriculture reforms will boost farmer incomes. However, it had agreed to suspend the laws for 1.5 years. The farmers, on the other hand, remain firm on their demand for the repeal of the legislations.