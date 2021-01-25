The big news: President praises farmers, backs farm laws in R-day speech, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India and China had ‘minor face-off’ in Sikkim last week, and a row erupted over Subhas Chandra Bose’s portrait in Rashtrapati Bhavan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- President Ram Nath Kovind backs farm laws in Republic Day address, says they were ‘long awaited’: He added that every Indian saluted the farmers for making the country self-sufficient in terms of food grains.
- India, China agree on ‘early disengagement of frontline troops’ in ninth round of military talks: The defence ministry statement on the talks came hours after the Army confirmed fresh clashes between the two countries in Sikkim.
- As row erupts over Netaji portrait in Rashtrapati Bhavan, biopic maker says it’s not actor Prosenjit: The government said that the whole debate was “fake and based on poor research”.
- Ahead of Republic Day tractor rally, farmers say they will march to Parliament on Budget day: January 26 will mark the completion of two months of the protest at Delhi’s borders.
- SC seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking to set up media tribunal to regulate hate speech: The petition said that media, particularly the electronic medium, had become like “an unruly horse which needs to be tamed”.
- ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chanted to heckle Mamata Banerjee, says TMC; BJP accuses her of appeasing minorities: A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh said Banerjee hailed from a “demoness culture”.
- SC gives Centre two weeks to decide on Beant Singh assassination convict’s mercy plea: Balwant Singh Rajoana had moved the Supreme Court last year about the delay in processing his mercy petition.
- ‘Such people must not be spared,’ says Madhya Pradesh on Munawar Faruqui bail plea: The comedian had been arrested from a cafe in Indore city on January 1 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a programme.
- Undertrial Pune activist Kanchan Nanaware, who was booked under UAPA, dies in custody: She was jailed for alleged Maoist links, and had been awaiting trial for six years.
- Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli removed from party, says rival faction: The development came after the prime minister’s move to dissolve the Lower House of Parliament.