Farm law protests: Farmers break police barricades at Tikri, Singhu border ahead of tractor rally
The police have given the farmers permission to carry out a tractor rally from only three of Delhi’s border points.
Farmers are gathering at Delhi’s borders from north India to participate in a tractor rally on Republic Day on Tuesday. They will take out the march after the day’s traditional parade by the armed forces on Rajpath. The police have given the farmers permission to carry out a tractor rally from only three of Delhi’s border points – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.
The police have made tight security arrangements in the national Capital in view of the Republic Day celebrations and the rally. They have claimed that “anti-national” elements might try to take advantage of the rally.
Farmers have been camping on the outskirts of the Capital for around two months in protest against the contentious farm laws which they say will hurt their livelihoods and help big companies. The government, which says the agriculture reforms will boost farmer incomes, has agreed to suspend the laws, but the farmers have said New Delhi must repeal them.
Live updates
9.06 am: Farmers break police barricades at Tikri and Singhu border to enter Delhi ahead of their tractor rally, reports PTI.
7.38 am: Visuals from near Ghazipur ahead of the tractor rally.
7.30 am: Thousands of tractors clogged key roads in north India on Monday as farmers left their homes across Punjab and Haryana to join a tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day, reports the Hindustan Times.
7.28 am: Washed, clean and gleaming tractors, adorned with the tricolour and banners, are seen at Delhi’s borders, ahead of the mega tractor rally on Republic Day, reports the Hindustan Times.
7.23 am: The Delhi Police on Monday shut the Signature Bridge after farmers tried it enter from the Loni border side, reports News18. The police resorted to mild force to control the situation. Farmers are allowed to carry out a tractor rally from only three of Delhi’s border points – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.
7.20 am: The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, one of the major participants, in the farmers’ tractor rally on Monday declared that it would not stick to the route agreed upon by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the police, reports NDTV.
Here are the top updates from Monday
- Farmers protesting near Delhi against the Centre’s three agricultural laws said that they will march towards the Parliament on February 1, the day of the presentation of the Union Budget.
- President Ram Nath Kovind backed the agriculture laws, suggesting that they were long awaited. Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the laws, Kovind also praised the cultivators for ensuring farm produce despite natural calamities and the coronavirus pandemic.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday continued his criticism of the Narendra Modi government during his visit to Tamil Nadu, accusing the prime minister of destroying India’s agrarian economy with his pro-market farm laws.
- Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said it was unfortunate that those in power did not care about protesting farmers.