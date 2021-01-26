Chaos ensued in the national Capital on Tuesday as a section of the farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws entered Delhi to hold a tractor rally and were met with tear gas and baton-charge by the police.

As the dust somewhat settled by the evening, one protestor had reportedly died, internet services were suspended in several parts of the city, and multiple metro stations were shut temporarily.

How it started

The unrest began after police on Tuesday morning tried to stop some of the protestors from entering the Capital, as part of the earlier announced tractor rally. On their part, these protestors flouted the timing and route of the rally, which was agreed upon by the Delhi Police and farmer unions, NDTV reported.

The rally was scheduled to be held between 12 pm and 5 pm, but the protestors began the tractor parade much earlier. The farmers broke barricades put up by the police around 9 am on Tuesday and entered the Capital through Singhu and Tikri borders, reported NDTV.

Soon after, the police fired tear gas at the farmers, triggering the first flash point between the two sides. The farmers kept marching ahead, breaking barricades on their way.

Follow live updates on the protest here.

Can you see the smoke? pic.twitter.com/Nlv74QmZ2Y — Vijayta Lalwani (@VijaytaL) January 26, 2021

#WATCH Police use tear gas on farmers who have arrived at Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar from Singhu border#Delhi pic.twitter.com/fPriKAGvf9 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

#WATCH Protestors seen on top of a police vehicle and removing police barricading at Mukarba Chowk in Delhi#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/TvDWLggUWA — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

More visuals of police using force to stop the rally emerged, as the protestors reached Akshardham area of Delhi. In a video posted on social media by a farmers’ body, police could be seen firing tear gas shells from atop an over-bridge.

Clash at ITO

The most dramatic scenes of the day, however, emerged at the ITO area, where the protestors and police came face to face. The farmers broke down barricades put up in the heart of the city and chased away policemen, while riding their tractors.

One of the protestors died at ITO, reportedly after his tractor overturned, according to PTI. However, farmer unions claimed that he was killed in police firing. The police are yet to comment on this.

Watch | Dramatic visuals of tractors chasing police at Delhi's ITO #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/09v6FvJyVc — NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2021

Also read:

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro authorities decided to shut entry and exit points at several stations, in view of the unrest.

Protestors entered Red Fort

Following the clash at ITO, the protestors then marched on to Red Fort, as more farmers joined the rally, according to PTI.

Delhi: Following farmer-police clash at ITO, a group of farmers reach Red Fort pic.twitter.com/kZ7QYVBwyr — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

One of the protestors climbed the ramparts of the Red Fort and hoisted a flag bearing the “Nishan Sahib”, a symbol of Sikh religion. However, contrary to some of the media reports, the tricolour was not taken down by the protestors.

#WATCH Protestors enter Red Fort in Delhi, wave flags from the ramparts of the fort pic.twitter.com/4dgvG1iHZo — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

About 90 minutes later, the police baton-charged the area and vacated the Red Fort premises. Meanwhile, the Union home ministry suspended internet till Tuesday midnight at Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Tikri border, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi areas of the Capital.

Home minister takes stock, politicians criticise violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava and other officials in the afternoon to discuss and review the security situation, according to NDTV. The meeting could result in major decisions on security in the Capital, including deployment of paramilitary forces.

Meanwhile, leaders across political parties took exception to the outbreak of violence in the protests. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that violence was not a solution and urged the Narendra Modi government to put an end to the situation by repealing the laws.

हिंसा किसी समस्या का हल नहीं है। चोट किसी को भी लगे, नुक़सान हमारे देश का ही होगा।



देशहित के लिए कृषि-विरोधी क़ानून वापस लो! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 26, 2021

Gandhi’s party colleague Shashi Tharoor, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Aam Aadmi Party also condemned Tuesday’s turn of events.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmers’ unions also distanced itself from the violence and called the acts “undesirable and unacceptable”, ANI reported.

“Despite all our efforts, some organisations and individuals violated route and indulged in condemnable acts,” the group said. “Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We’ve always held that peace is our biggest strength and any violation would hurt the movement.”

Farm law protests

Tens of thousands of farmers had been camping out on the outskirts of Delhi for over two months, before entering the city on Tuesday. The farmers demand the repeal of the three agricultural laws passed in September. The farmers believe that the new laws undermine their livelihood and open the path for the corporate sector to dominate agricultural.

The government, on the other hand, maintains that the new laws will give farmers more options in selling their produce, lead to better pricing, and free them from unfair monopolies. The law passed in September are meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and open up the market, the government has claimed.