Clashes erupt during farmers’ Republic day tractor rally, at least 20 hospitalised: Internet services were suspended in several parts of the city, and multiple metro stations were shut temporarily. Following the clashes, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha called off the tractor rally and asked farmers to return to their protest sites. Several politicians, meanwhile, criticised the clashes.

Every second person in Delhi has developed antibodies against coronavirus, shows fifth sero survey: Experts believe that the figure may go up to 70% in view of the vaccination drive.

India’s GDP estimated to contract by 9.6% in 2020, may grow by 7.3% in 2021, says UN report: It added that India’s economy suffered setback as domestic consumption took a hit due to lockdowns and other coronavirus-containment efforts. Arnab Goswami sends legal notice to The Indian Express for article alleging that he bribed ex-BARC CEO: The notice said the paper acted as ‘judge, jury and executioner’ for reporting about Mumbai Police’s chargesheet alleging that Goswami bribed Partho Dasgupta. Child rights body asks Maharashtra to file appeal against Bombay HC judgement on sexual assault: The court had ruled that groping a minor’s breast without ‘skin-to-skin contact’ and sexual intent cannot be termed sexual assault under the POCSO Act. Andhra couple allegedly murder two daughters in suspected occult ritual, arrested: The parents claimed during police interrogation that ‘unseen forces’ had instructed them to commit the crime.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reshuffles Cabinet for third time in less than a week: Health Minister K Sudhakar got the Medical Education portfolio back.

Canada MP removed from ruling Liberal Party caucus for calling colleagues ‘Khalistani extremists’: Ramesh Sangha had made the remark against Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and MP Navdeep Bains in an interview.

Ayodhya mosque project begins with flag-hoisting ceremony, plantation drive: The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation has been tasked with the construction. At World Economic Forum, China’s Xi Jinping warns global community against starting ‘new cold war’: He also took a swipe at former United States President Donald Trump’s administration for targeting China.

