Farm law protests: Haryana, Punjab on high alert after Republic Day violence
A tractor rally in Delhi turned violent after police used tear gas and batons as protestors broke through barricades to hold the march.
The Punjab and Haryana governments have issued a high alert following the violence that broke out in Delhi during a tractor rally on Republic Day. Various farmer bodies and politicians have condemned the violence.
A massive rally of farmers to the Capital turned violent on Tuesday, with police using tear gas and baton-charging the protestors as they broke barricades and entered the city to hold a tractor parade. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmers’ unions, called off the tractor rally with immediate effect on Tuesday evening and asked the farmers to return to protest sites.
Farmers are demanding that the government repeal the new laws which they say will hurt their livelihoods and help big companies. The government, which says the agriculture reforms will boost farmer incomes, has agreed to suspend the laws, but the farmers have said New Delhi must repeal them.
Live updates
8.05 am: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation says that the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. It adds that the entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are also shut down.
8.03 am: Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan faction), on Tuesday said the message of the march “would have been stronger if it had been kept free of communal issues,” according to The Indian Express.
Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, sent audio and video messages, asking people to come back from Red Fort as it was not a part of their original plan.
8.01 am: Punjab and Haryana governments on Tuesday issued high alerts in their respective states following the Republic Day violence in Delhi, reports News18.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- Chaos ensued in the national Capital as a section of the farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws entered Delhi to hold a tractor rally and were met with tear gas and baton-charge by the police.
- The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed several metro stations as farmers protesting the new agricultural laws broke police barricades and entered the city to start their tractor rally ahead of the scheduled time.
- Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmers’ unions, called off the tractor rally with immediate effect on Tuesday evening and asked the farmers to return to protest sites.