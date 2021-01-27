Former All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader VK Sasikala will be released from prison on Wednesday, reported PTI. She will, however, remain in hospital as she is being treated for the coronavirus infection.

Sasikala, who was a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa, was convicted in a disproportionate assets case on February 14, 2017. She is set to be released after paying a Rs 10-crore fine, failing which her imprisonment would have been extended by 13 more months.

In the 21-year-old case, Jayalalithaa was also accused of colluding with Sasikala, her sister-in-law Ilavarasi, and their nephew Sudhakaran between 1991 and 1996. The four had allegedly amassed a wealth of around Rs 65 crore, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income. Some of the properties under the scanner in the case include Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate and her Poes Garden residence.

An official from the Parapanna Agrahara Prison, where Sasikala is lodged, told PTI that all the paperwork and formalities related to her release will be completed in hospital. It was unclear when she will be discharged.

The 63-year-old had tested positive for the coronavirus on January 20, days ahead of her scheduled release. She was admitted to Bengaluru’s Bowring Hospital, and was later shifted to the Victoria Hospital in the city.

A bulletin from the Victoria Hospital said that Sasikala was doing well, PTI reported on Tuesday. “She is asymptomatic, conscious alert and well oriented,” it said. “She is being continuously monitored.”

Hospital authorities said that as per Covid-19 protocols, she may have to spend 10 days at the facility. But if her family wished to shift her to a private hospital they were allowed to do so.

Also read:

VK Sasikala tests positive for coronavirus, shifted to ICU at Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital

Sasikala’s release from prison comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. She has been an influential part of Tamil Nadu politics and her release is likely to help the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the upcoming polls.

But Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on January 20 had ruled out any possibility of her rejoining the AIADMK. “She is not in the party at all... she is not in the party,” the chief minister had said. “100% she will not be admitted. AIADMK is now functioning after clearly deciding on this. There is no different opinion on this.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party, an ally of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, has been reportedly pushing its partner to let Sasikala back into the party fold to avoid a split of votes that could benefit the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. However, Palaniswami, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, denied that the subject of Sasikala’s return to the party was discussed.