Sourav Ganguly complains of chest pain again, to be readmitted to hospital: Report
Ganguly, who underwent an angioplasty earlier this month, will be admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.
Board of Control for Cricket in India chief and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty following a mild heart attack earlier this month, has complained of chest pain again and is going to be re-admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata, according to ANI.
Earlier, Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.
More details awaited.