Board of Control for Cricket in India chief and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty following a mild heart attack earlier this month, has complained of chest pain again and is going to be re-admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata, according to ANI.

BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly being taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. More details awaited.



Earlier, Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

More details awaited.