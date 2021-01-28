Coronavirus: India registers 11,666 new cases, tally goes up to 1.07 crore
Over 23.55 lakh people have been vaccinated in the country so far.
India on Thursday reported 11,666 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,07,01,193. The country’s toll rose by 123 to 1,53,847. The number of active cases stood at 1,73,740, while the recoveries reached 1,03,73,606.
The Centre said in fresh coronavirus-related guidelines on Wednesday that seating capacity at movie theatres, currently at 50%, will be increased.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 10 crore people and killed over 21.73 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.57 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
9.27 am: As many as 23,55,499 people have been vaccinated in India till Wednesday, says the Union health ministry.
9.15 am: Madrid health authorities pause vaccinations for at least two weeks amid shortage of shots, AFP reports.
9.14 am: Amid a growing shortage, the European Union urges pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca to supply it with more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine from UK plants.
9.12 am: Delhi’s vaccination drive witnessed a drop on Wednesday, reports Hindustan Times. Only 6,545 of 8,100 targeted beneficiaries got the jab. An out-of-schedule vaccination drive was conducted on Wednesday in Delhi to make up for Republic Day holiday.
9.11 am: South African Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says one million coronavirus vaccine doses will arrive from India on February 1, reports PTI.
9.08 am: India sends Covid vaccine to Sri Lanka.
9.05 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- India on Wednesday reported 12,689 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,06,89,527. The country’s toll rose by 137 to 1,53,724. The number of active cases stood at 1,76,498, while the recoveries reached 1,03,59,305.
- The Centre said in fresh coronavirus-related guidelines that seating capacity at movie theatres, currently at 50%, will be increased.
- Delhi on Wednesday registered 96 new coronavirus cases – its lowest daily count in almost nine months. The Capital’s tally rose to 6,34,325, while the toll reached 10,829.
- Pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech said that its Covaxin shot “effectively neutralises” the mutant strain of coronavirus that emerged in the United Kingdom.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 10 crore people and killed over 21.56 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.53 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.