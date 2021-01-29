Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday announced that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike from January 30, as his demands related to farmers and the agriculture sector have not been met by the Centre, ANI reported. Hazare said he will hold the hunger strike at his village of Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, and urged his supporters to fast at their respective locations.

Hazare asserted that over the last four years, the Centre has failed to meet his demands on Minimum Support Price and other agriculture-related matters. MSP is the rate at which the government buys farm produce, and is based on a calculation of at least one-and-a-half times the cost of production incurred by farmers.

“I have been raising farmers’ demands with the government for the last four years,” Hazare said. “But it seems the government is not taking appropriate steps. The government is not sensitive towards farmers.” Hazare further said that he wrote to the prime minister and agriculture minister on five occasions over the last three months, but they did not meet his demands.

Commenting on the violence on January 26 during farmers’ tractor rally against the new agriculture laws, Hazare said that the incident was regrettable. He claimed that all his movements, including the 2011 protest in favour of introduction of the Lokpal Bill, have been non-violent and peaceful. He appealed to his supporters asking them to refrain from any sort of violence while holding hunger strikes from Saturday.

Last month, Hazare had said he will go on a hunger strike in what would be his “last protest”, if his demands were not met. He had also observed fast on December 8, in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations demanding a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.