A minor blast took place on Friday evening near the Israel embassy at Central Delhi’s APJ Abdul Kalam Road, ANI reported. A low-intensity improvised device detonated at 5.05 pm, according to the Delhi Police. However, no injuries or damage to personal properties were reported, except shattered windscreens of cars parked nearby.

Officials of the police and fire brigade reached the spot and further investigations into the matter was underway, according to ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened.



Nature of explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported; further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/RphSggzeOa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

The blast took place less than two kilometres from Vijaya Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior members of the government were present for the Beating Retreat ceremony.