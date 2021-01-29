Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that Delhi schools will reopen for Classes 9th and 11th from February 5. The schools, which were closed last year in March because of the coronavirus crisis, reopened for Classes 10th and 12th on January 18.

Sisodia added that degree colleges and diploma institutions will also be allowed to open from the same day. The institutions will open for practical classes, project works and counselling guidance, the deputy chief minister said.

Sisodia said that students will attend classes only with the consent of their parents. He said that physical attendance will not be compulsory and the schools and colleges will follow all coronavirus-related guidelines, reported PTI.

प्रैक्टिकल क्लास, प्रोजेक्ट कार्यो एवं कॉउंसलिंग गाइडेंस आदि के लिए 5 फरवरी से

-कक्षा 9 व 11 के लिए स्कूल

-डिग्री कॉलेज व डिप्लोमा संस्थान (पॉलीटेक्निक व आईटीआई) खोले जाएंगे.

छात्रों को बुलाने के लिए माता पिता की सहमति ज़रूरी होगी. कोरोना सुरक्षा संबंधी सभी सावधानी बरती जाएगी। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 29, 2021

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said the conditions of reopening would be similar to the ones announced when schools resumed for students last week. He also announced that the Delhi government will prepare a final plan for when students can be called for examinations, reported NDTV.

Delhi has so far reported over 6.34 lakh Covid-19 cases, according to Union health ministry. There are 1,575 active cases in the national Capital and the toll stood at 10,835.