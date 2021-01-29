The big news: Clashes break out at farmers’ protest site in Singhu border, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Economic Survey projected 11% growth for Indian economy in 2021-’22, and a minor blast took place near the Israel embassy in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Group barges into farmers’ protest site in Singhu, police officer injured in clashes: Internet services were suspended in 17 Haryana districts till Saturday 5 pm after the tense situation. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi told protesting farmers not to ‘move an inch’. During the Budget Session, the president said that farmers’ insult of tricolour during Republic Day rally is unfortunate.
- Economic Survey predicts ‘V-shaped’ recovery for Indian economy with 11% growth in 2021-’22: It claimed that India’s lockdown policy resulted in over 37 lakh less cases and more than 1 lakh less deaths due to coronavirus.
- Minor blast near Israeli embassy in Delhi, alert issued at all airports, government buildings: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that he has spoken to his Israeli counterpart and assured him of ‘the fullest protection’ for the embassy.
- ‘Jokes need no defence,’ says Kunal Kamra as he offers no apology to SC in response to contempt notice: The comedian said he believed that there was a growing culture of intolerance in the country.
- Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee steps down as Trinamool Congress MLA, quits party: Banerjee’s resignation came on the day Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting the state.
- Delhi court dismisses bail pleas of Pinjra Tod members Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal in riots case: Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said the allegations against the both of them prima facie seemed to be true.
- Output of eight core industries contracts for tenth straight month, shrank 1.3% in December: In November, the eight core sectors had declined by 1.4%.
- Mumbai local train services to resume for general public from February 1 in fixed time slots: Earlier, the services had been opened only for those working in essential services and single women passengers.
- In Karnataka, 21 communal violence cases withdrawn last year based on government order: BJP MP from Mysuru Prathap Simha was among the beneficiaries of the acquittals.
- China derecognises British National Overseas passport as valid travel document, identity proof: The move came hours after Britain offered Hong Kong residents to apply for a visa to allow them to live and work in the United Kingdom.