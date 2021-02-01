Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Parliament, will present Union Budget at 11 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her deputy Anurag Thakur reached Parliament on Monday morning, ahead of the Budget presentation at 11 am. This year’s Budget comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted India’s growth this year, sending its already-teetering economy to unprecedented lows.
After an estimated 7.7% contraction in 2020-’21, the Economic Survey projects that India’s real GDP would record a growth of 11% in 2021-’22. The nominal GDP growth has been estimated at 15.4%, implying an assumption of 4.4% inflation during the year.
Sitharaman has raised hopes by stating that the Budget will be “like never before”. Expectations are high that the government will strengthen economic revival by focusing sectors that were impacted by the coronavirus-induced restrictions, with a special thrust on healthcare, infrastructure and the rural economy.
The aim would be to put more money in the hands of an average taxpayer to boost consumption, and use budget tools to encourage foreign investments.
Live updates
10.34 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives at Parliament ahead of Budget, reports ANI.
10.33 am: Union Cabinet approves Budget for financial year 2021-’22, reports All India Radio.
10.31 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament ahead of Budget presentation, reports Prasar Bharti News Services.
10.22 am: Sensex rises 400 points ahead of Budget, Nifty goes past 13,700-mark.
10.21 am: Union Cabinet meeting before Budget underway in Parliament, reports ANI.
10.19 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reach Parliament ahead of Budget presentation, reports ANI.
10.07 am: Union Finance MInister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur reach Parliament ahead of Budget presentation, reports ANI.
9.57 am: Sitharaman meets President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation.
9.33 am: Expansionary Budget in the offing
The Economic Survey, which serves as a good indicator of the mood of the Union Budget, made one thing clear – the government was willing to spend more to provide impetus to the economy. “In order to sustain the recovery in aggregate demand, the government may have to continue with an expansionary fiscal stance,” the survey said. In fact, in an interview last month, the finance minister herself said that there was a “clear need to spend money” without worrying about the fiscal deficit.
9.30 am: In March, the Modi government imposed a lockdown to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. While containment measures had been used by many other countries, the scale of India’s restrictions were unique, bringing the country of more than 1.3 billion people to a sudden halt.
Unsurprisingly, the economic hit this caused was staggering. No other major economy was as badly affected by Covid-19 as India’s. To counter this economic doom and gloom, the Modi government has pushed the idea that the Indian economy will rebound very rapidly. It will be a “V-shaped recovery”.
Does this mean that the Covid-19 contraction was only a blip and the things will get back to the pre-pandemic path soon? That is unlikely.
9.22 am: This year’s Budget will be paperless in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in Parliament on a digital tab instead of the traditional “bahi khata”. The tablet is reportedly made in India.
9.20 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur leave from Ministry of Finance.
9.10 am: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the ministry, reports ANI.
8.50 am: Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur tells ANI that this year’s Budget will be in accordance with people’s expectations.
8.48 am: Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur arrives at the Ministry of Finance ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget.
What is a ‘V-shaped recovery?’
The Economic Survey has projected a called a “V-shaped recovery” for India’s economy. A V-shaped recovery means that the economy bounces back quickly to its baseline before the crisis, with no obstacles along the way. Growth continues at the same rate as before. This is one of the most optimistic recovery patterns because it implies that the downturn did not cause any lasting damage to the economy.
However, experts have expressed their reservations about whether this was possible in India’s context.
For instance, in a column for The Indian Express on Sunday, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram wrote that if there is to be “any recovery of sorts”, it will be “K-shaped”. This kind shows a portion of the population and businesses recover quickly and fully, while another suffers a great deal. Given the impact of Covid-19 and how it has disproportionately impacted certain sectors of the economy, it isn’t hard to realize that this is the type of recovery India might be experiencing
As things stand
The Economic Survey for the financial year 2020-’21 tabled in the Parliament on Friday predicted that India’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate will contract by 7.7% in this fiscal (2020-’21). It projected an 11% growth in 2021-’22, in what the Survey called a “V-shaped recovery”.
If the actual GDP figures for this year indeed come at -7.7%, it will mark the sharpest annual decline in the country’s economy since Independence. Growth rate projections, however, saw positive revisions in the second half of the fiscal. On the other hand, if the next financial year indeed witnesses an 11% growth, it might not be as good as it sounds. In terms of plain math, next year’s figures will come on a lowest-ever base, due to this year’s poor numbers.
What about coronavirus vaccines?
Among the most-watched figures in this year’s Budget would be the expenditure on vaccination in 2021-’22, which could be shared between the central government, state governments and households, according to PTI. India approved two coronavirus vaccines for emergency use on January 3, and the vaccination drive began on January 16.
As part of the first phase of this inoculation, the government has procured 1.1 crore doses of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, manufactured from the master seed of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. It has also bought 55 lakh doses of Covaxin, India’s homegrown vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech.
Focus on healthcare?
In a Budget that comes in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the expenditure on health is expected to double from the current 1% of the GDP and is likely to be raised to 4% of the GDP by 2025, according to Reuters. Experts of Kotak Economic Research also made similar predictions, while speaking to Bloomberg. Multiple reports suggested that the government is also deliberating a “coronavirus cess” on high-income earners and some indirect taxes, to fund the health budget.
8.30 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2021-’22 in Parliament today. This will be a significant budget as it comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted India’s growth this year, sending its already-teetering economy to brand-new lows.