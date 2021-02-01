India on Monday recorded 11,427 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,07,57,610. The toll jumped by 118 to 1,54,392. As many as 1,04,34,983 people have recovered from the infection so far, while the number of active cases stood at 1,68,235. The country’s recovery rate is 96.99%.

Under the country’s vaccination programme, which began on January 16, a total of 37,58,843 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far. Two vaccines, Serum Institute of India’s “Covishield” and Bharat Biotech’s “Covaxin” have been approved for emergency use in the country.

On Saturday, the Serum Institute of India announced the potential launch of another vaccine, Covovax, by June. The Serum Institute and the Indian Council of Medical Research have collaborated to manufacture Covovax, which is developed by United States vaccine company Novavax.

Meanwhile, the Goa health department has cautioned that it will discontinue the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to private hospitals if they are found to be vaccinating those who are not healthcare workers, reported PTI.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 10 crore people and killed over 22 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.70 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.