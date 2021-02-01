The police in Rajasthan have arrested a 26-year-old law student for issuing rape and murder threats to Delhi-based journalist Rohini Singh, The Times of India reported on Sunday. The action was taken after Singh tagged Udaipur range police and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take action against the accused.

“Our team arrested Kapil Singh, 26, son of Padam Singh Meena, a resident of Semari, for threatening the lady journalist on social media,” Udaipur Inspector General Satyaveer Singh told reporters.

The accused threatened the journalist while responding to her tweet on the farmers’ tractor rally against the agricultural laws on January 26. According to The Wire, the law student is a resident of Semari village in Udaipur and was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Dear @IgpUdaipur, this handle- @KViayan is sending me rape and murder threats on Twitter DM. He is Udaipur based. Bringing this criminal to your attention. @ashokgehlot51 — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 29, 2021

The inspector general said that the accused confessed that he sent rape threats as he was angry with Singh’s “style of reporting” on the farmers’ protests, the Hindustan Times reported.

Last week, journalist Neha Dixit had said that she was being stalked since the past few months and had received rape, acid attack and death threats. Dixit had added there was a break-in attempt at her home and a police complaint has been filed in the case.